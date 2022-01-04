Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headlines January Xbox Game Pass Offerings

Xbox today announced the titles joining Xbox Game Pass in January 2022, and it includes BioWare’s massive space opera.

It’s a new year with a new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Like clockwork, a trove of new titles are about to hit the service for play on Console, PC, and Cloud. These include high profile titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Spelunky 2, and Outer Wilds. At the same time, a handful of other titles will leave the service, including Kingdom Hearts III.

Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass this month:

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, PC) – Available Today

Olija (Cloud, Console, PC) – Available Today

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, PC) – Available Today

Embr (Cloud, Console, PC) – January 6

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console, PC) – January 6

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, PC) – January 6

Spelunky 2 (Console, PC) – January 13

The Anacrusis (Console, PC) – January 13

Finally, the following titles will leave the service on January 15. After that, you’ll need to purchase them to continue playing. PUBG: Battlegrounds is leaving January 10 as the title is going free-to-play on January 12: