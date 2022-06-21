Massive Disney Game Sale Hits Fanatical

The Steam summer sale is coming up, but Fanatical is beating them to the punch when it comes to offering great deals on Disney Interactive-published games. There are some massive discounts available, with a Star Wars Collection offering up a ton of games for $20.99, while the Disney Games Otherworldly Adventure Pack is only $14.69 with a slew of family-friendly games in it.

Disney Infinity 3.0 Gold Edition is only $6.29, while each KOTOR game is only $2.09 each. The Jedi Knight series can be had for $4.19, and Toy Story 3 isa mere $4.19. One of the best values in arcade-inspired racing is Split/Second being a part of this sale for only $4.19. Star Wars Episode 1 Racer is only $2.09 for those seeking something a bit different, while the Wall-E game is $4.19. Toy Story Mania is $4.19, while Armed and Dangerous is $4.78.

Disney Infinity 1.0 Gold Edition is $6.29, while 2.0 Gold Edition is $6.29 as well. Tron 2.0 is only $2.09, as is Finding Nemo. A Toy Story 3 and Mania bundle is only $6.29. Cars, Mater-National, and Radiator Springs Adventure are only $8.39 in a bundle too. There’s a ton of value here overall and the bundles offer up a lot of value for the dollar.