Massive Konami Sale Hits Fanatical

Fanatical has a big sale going on for a ton of Konami games – bringing many to super-low price points. Of the biggest values, Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner: MARS is down to $5.09, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is $3.39 as is the Contra Anniversary Collection. Those wanting some Metal Gear fun can enjoy The Phantom Pain for $1.49 or its definitive edition for $6.29 or Metal Gear Rising for $12.59. Contra fans can also enjoy Contra Rogue Corps for $3.19, while the Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection is $12.59.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is $5.09, while its sequel is $6.79. Those wanting some platforming fun will love Rocket Knight for a super-low $2.54 – one of its lowest prices ever. There is a lot of variety offered up here for pretty much any gaming genre.