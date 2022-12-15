Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Reveals Intro Trailer, Character Illustrations

Spike Chunsoft has released new information for Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE. The new introduction trailer gives additional story and gameplay information. We follow protagonist Yuna, as he wakes up with amnesia and tries to piece together the mystery he’s been assigned. He won’t be working alone, as he’s also got a death god contracted to haunt him along the way.

Players will help Yuna and death god Shinigami investigate crime scenes and gather evidence that will lead them to the Mystery Realm: a place where real world mysteries come to life. Yuna has got his work cut out for him as he’ll face off against Mystery Phantoms, solve riddles and collect clues that will uncover the ultimate truth. Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE releases for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

Check out the introduction trailer below: