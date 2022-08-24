Max Inferno’s A Little to the Left Releasing This November

While it was only a brief spell, there was something quite cathartic and satisfying to developer Max Inferno’s upcoming puzzle game, A Little to the Left, when we checked it out only recently. Revolving around organising and sorting one’s belongings into a neat and tidy arrangement. A Little to the Left’s pleasant visuals and assortment of tricky sequences to deduce has lent the game some reasonable interest in its build up to release.

Certainly a game that may well prey on a person’s OCD and need to keep everything tidy, after a bit of its own little organisation, the game’s latest trailer below finally revealed Max Inferno’s intriguing little puzzler will release on PC, November 8. A Nintendo Switch is also planned to release in the near future.