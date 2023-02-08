Maximum Football Bringing Unreal Engine 5 to Gameplay

Modus Games has released a new trailer for Maximum Football, which will enter Steam Early Access this spring. While not licensed by the NFL, the game offers complete customization for teams and players. There is also an option to play with professional or college rule sets, as a Dynasty Mode is also offered in the game. Players can go head-to-head in online multiplayer or locally. Most notably, the game engine will incorporate the Unreal Engine 5 as it releases for PlayStation, Xbox and PC later this year. Maximum Football will also be free-to-play. You can check out the gameplay trailer below.