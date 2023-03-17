Meat Boy’s Nemesis Returns in Puzzling New Adventure Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine

Thunderful, Headup and Team Meat are pleased to unveil a new game in the Super Meat Boy universe featuring Meat Boy’s evergreen archnemesis, Dr. Fetus. The upcoming match-4 puzzle game is given a unique twist by the nefarious Dr. Fetus. With buzz-saws, missiles and a host of other deadly hazards cooked up by the antagonist, Mean Meat Machine brings the hardcore challenge Super Meat Boy is known for to this blend of puzzle and action gameplay.

We’ll puzzle our way through familiar Super Meat Boy and Super Meat Boy Forever locations, like the picturesque forest, the hospital and even the salt factory with dazzling backgrounds and animations created by original artists. There are over 100 hand-crafted levels filled with creative traps an hazards. Hardcore players that can survive the classic formula will even be confronted by gruesome boss fights at the end of each world. Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine takes place right after the events of Super Meat Boy Forever. Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine blasts its way to PlayStation 4& 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2023.

Get into all the wacky puzzle fun with the announcement trailer below: