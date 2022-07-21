Meet Some of Cult of the Lamb’s Founding Critters in ‘Cultish Encounters’ Trailer

Every organization needs a strong leader in order to realize its goals, but no leader is strong enough to do everything on their own. This holds true in Cult of the Lamb wherein the Lamb must rely on several other questionable creatures in order to get their cult off the ground in the Lands of the Old Faith. Each certainly seems like a powerful ally, but will they always be so?

Some of the key accomplices the Lamb will encounter along the way include the wise, advise-dispensing Ratau; the all-seeing Clauneck; the arms-dealing Kuudai; the critter-capturing Helob, and definitely-not-a-fish Fisherman. The strength that these shifty characters lend the Lamb will no doubt be invaluable, but perhaps it’ll be best to deal with them cautiously as there’s almost certainly more than to them than what’s shown on the surface.

Cult of the Lamb launches for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch on August 11.