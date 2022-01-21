Meet the Cast of Horizon Forbidden West in New Video

Earlier this week, Guerrilla Games shared a brand new story trailer for their upcoming sci-fi open world title, which showed off some of the new people Aloy would be meeting as she heads towards the western coast.

With so many returning and unfamiliar faces and voices in the story trailer, Guerrilla has now released a behind the scenes video featuring some of the cast of Horizon Forbidden West, which can be seen below. Ashly Burch will once again be reprising Aloy, and Lance Reddick will be returning as the mysterious Sylens, but the video also features several new cast members including Carrie-Anne Moss as Tilda and Noshir Dalal as Kotallo.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch on February 18 for PS5 and PS4.