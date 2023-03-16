Meet the Handler and Their Dog in New Trailer for Remnant II

At last year’s Game Awards show, Gunfire Games revealed the sequel to their challenging co-op shooter Remnant: From the Ashes, with one of the new features being an updated Archetype system that allows players to find sets of abilities and powers that best suit their playstyle.

One of these Archetypes, known as the Handler, will grant the player access to a canine companion which can attack and distract enemies, or revive allies thanks to the Prime Perk. The new trailer for Remnant II below, fittingly called “Best Friends”, shows off the Handler and their friendly pet in action, with this Archetype being just one of several that players can unlock throughout their journey.

Remnant II is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC this Summer.