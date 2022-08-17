Meet the New Crew in Saints Row’s Story Trailer

Last week, Volition took fans on a deep dive through the gameplay of their newest open world game, just weeks ahead of the game’s launch.

Now, with less than a week to go until Saints Row is released to the masses, the developer has prepared a story trailer that can be seen below. Featuring plenty of hints and teases at what players can expect from the main missions of Saints Row’s campaign, the trailer also introduces you to some of the characters you’ll meet along the way when you’re not busy goofing around in Santo Ileso.

Saints Row is set to launch on August 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.