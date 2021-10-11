Meet the Squad in Latest Call of Duty: Vanguard Story Trailer

Sledgehammer Games and Activision today dropped a brand new story trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

September may have been entirely focused on multiplayer, but today’s Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer is a refresher on the campaign. Taking place towards the end of the war, the Allied forces discover a secret Nazi plan designed to install a successor to Hitler. The Allies band together to create a special forces team comprising on Arthur Kingsley (UK), Polina Petrova (Russia), Wade Jackson (USA), and Lucas Riggs (Australia). Their goal, infiltrate Berlin and take out Heinrich Freisinger, the Director of the Gestapo. Players will relive key moments from their past, battle in their present, and witness the formation of the special forces.

Campaign is just one element of the Call of Duty: Vanguard experience. As usual, the game will include a multiplayer suite with a promised 16 6v6 maps at launch. Sledgehammer Games is also teaming up with Treyarch to develop a Zombies experience for Vanguard. Finally, Raven Software is working on a brand new experience for Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches November 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.