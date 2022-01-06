Meet the Tribes of Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games today revealed the different tribes Aloy and players will interact with in Horizon Forbidden West.

The world of Horizon is filled with many fascinating machines, locations, and people that players get to explore as Aloy. When players travel into the Forbidden West on February 18, there’s a whole slew of new and old faces they’ll encounter.

Returning from Horizon Zero Dawn are the Carja and Oseram. The Carja guard the borders between their lands and the frontier. Meanwhile, the Oseram are builders and tinkerers that are friendly to Aloy. New to the series are the Utaru, who use their songs to try and heal the blighted fields. Finally, there are the Tenakth, a battle-worn clan who could be a mighty obstacle to Aloy. It does not appear that Nora and Banuk tribes from the original title will make much of an appearance.

Horizon Forbidden West launches February 18 on PS5 and PS4.