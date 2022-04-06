Meet Vasco, Starfield’s Peaceful Robot Companion in New Video

Last month, Bethesda shared a new developer diary for their upcoming space-faring RPG, which gave some additional insight on the factions and companions players would meet along their journey through the stars.

While the video was light on the specifics of who we might end up meeting, the newest look at Starfield below provides an overview of one of the game’s first companions, Vasco. Constructed by the Constellation corporation, Vasco has been built with plenty of storage room and defensive capabilities, but is primarily a peaceful robot that can tag along on planetside expeditions.

Starfield is set to launch on November 11 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.