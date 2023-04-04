Meet Your Maker Starts Building, Raiding, Upgrading Today

It’s time at last for Dead By Daylight fans to start raiding and upgrading in Behavior Interactive’s newest project Meet Your Maker. Available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, players are challenged to scour the wastes in search of pure genetic material with which to upgrade themselves and, hopefully, save what’s left of life on Earth. Its standard edition is selling for $29.99, but PlayStation-based playerrs can also pick it up as part of PlayStation Plus Monthly Games.

The main hook of Meet Your Maker is that all levels are player generated; fans will have to raid other players in search of materials and will have to continuously upgrade their own outposts in order to prevent being raided themselves. There is a lot of content planned for the game post release though. Behavior Interactive has revealed that post-launch content will start arriving two weeks after launch and that the first major expansion is set to arrive in June. Check out the image below for all the details.

Fans who own both Dead By Daylight and Meet Your Maker will also be able to claim special rewards in both games. In Dead By Daylight, they’ll get:

A Pentekath’s Suit for Meg Thomas

Three unique Killer weapons for The Trapper, The Huntress and The Wraith.

As for Meet Your Maker, players can get the “Dead by Daylight Deco” pack, which includes: