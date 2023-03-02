Mega Man Battle Network Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl

Handheld systems have a history of getting spin-offs of famous franchises. Mega Man Battle Network provided a very different type of Mega Man to the GBA, but it turned out to be an excellent diversion from the classic formula. Since 2001, fans have loved the Battle Network games and now can grab the soundtrack to the first on vinyl.

The original Mega Man Battle Network soundtrack has been pressed to vinyl thanks to Ship to Shore Phone Co. Pre-orders are now open on their website to pick up the soundtrack for $30. Note that unfortunately the limited edition version has already sold out. With that said, the remaining version is still a colored vinyl.

The soundtrack is expected to ship in the third quarter of 2023.