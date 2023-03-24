Mercenaries Mode Comes to Resident Evil 4 Next Month

Today sees the long-awaited launch of the Resident Evil 4 remake, with our review calling it a “triumph that lives up to the exceedingly high expectations.”

To mark the occasion, Capcom has released a fairly brief launch trailer that teases the dangers that await Leon and Ashley as they attempt to survive their trip to rural Spain. The most interesting part of the launch trailer comes at the very end, when it is revealed that the fan-favorite Mercenaries mode will be added to Resident Evil 4 as free DLC on April 7. Like in past Resident Evil games, players will need to beat the campaign before they can play this horde mode, with more details still to come on what playable characters, locations and more will be available within the mode.

Resident Evil 4 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS4.