Merry Magoland Trailer Released for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Kirby is no stranger to having a slew of mini-games available, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land will continue that trend with Merry Magoland. This brings back micro-games that were made famous in games like Kirby Super Star – like the showdown. Ther are also a gallery shooting game, a battle royal, Egg Catcher, a Bomberman-style battle royal, and in-game souvenirs to collect alongside stamps. Stickers offer a collectable incentive to explore as much of the in-game park as possible. These mini-games keep a fine tradition alive to ensure that a Kirby game remains fun for a long time and helps break up the core action of a regular adventure. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe hits the Switch on February 24 in both physical and digital formats.