Metal Slug 1st, 2nd Mission Double Pack Now Available on Switch eShop

The Neo-Geo Pocket Color has had another chance at life thanks to a myriad of releases on the Nintendo Switch. Today, SNK Playmore released a two-pack of the two NGPC Metal Slug entries for $14.99. These games are also a part of the NGPC Selection Vol 1 – alongside other games like The Last Blade, Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown, SNK vs. Capcom, and King of Fighters. That gets you a lot more variety for $39.99 – but the cool thing is that you do at least have options when it comes to how you want to consume the games. Either way, you get a lot of modern quality of life improvements compared to the portable originals and can enjoy them with NGPC-style borders around the screen as well.