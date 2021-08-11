Metal Slug Tactics Advances Towards the Switch

One of the biggest surprises for Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live! event was the reveal of Metal Slug Tactics, not just being a new entry for the beloved arcade classic, but one that put a massive twist on things by turning the run-and-gun game into a tactical RPG with roguelike elements. It sounds odd, but a lot of folks really seemed to dig the looks of things, with Dotemu and developers Leikir Studio clearly attempting something unique while keeping the style of the series intact. But that initial reveal mainly served to establish the look and premise of things. Today’s Indie World presentation is what gives us a better look at the gameplay, and also reveals that Metal Slug Tactics won’t be limited to the PC, as it’s heading to the Switch as well.

The new clip gives us a good look at what we can expect from the game, including an emphasis on maneuverability, with the movement and combat still managing to mimic the run-and-gun style of the original games, plus a nice look at the use of vehicles in battle including the titular Metal Slug, all topped off with from SNK Easter eggs scattered around. Oh, and there’s the giant robotic cobra at the end, of course, because what would a Metal Slug game be without intense boss battles? Metal Slug Tactics comes out in 2022 for the PC and Switch, and we’ll see if it comes to any other platforms between then and now.