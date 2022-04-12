Meteora Closed Beta Crashes onto PC April 20

When it comes to games set in space, blowing up large rocks is a pretty typical activity. One simply cannot have a rock in their path, because hitting it often means certain destruction for any space-faring vessel. Well, it turns out that impacts can be disastrous for other rocks too, and Big Boot Games has based their newest game, Meteora on that very idea. What’s more, the closed beta for Meteor starts on April 20.

In Meteora, players try to pilot their very own hunk of space rock as it hurtles through a still-forming universe. As their meteor screams through each sector of space, players must both crash it into other rocks for powerups and points while also avoiding unwanted impacts. Fifty levels will apparently be available at launch, and notable features include powerups, meteor upgrades, a customizable meteor shower ability and hidden boss challenges to both find and conquer.

Again, Meteora’s closed beta starts on April 20, but those interested can get a taste right now via a free demo available through the game’s Steam page. In the meantime, why not check out some rock-crashing gameplay below?