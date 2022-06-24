Meteora Gets New Release Date, Blazing Trailer

Big Boot Games’ primordial combat-racer Meteora has been bumped back a couple weeks and will now be releasing on July 14. Of course, this doesn’t mean that those interested can’t enjoy the game at all in the meantime. The Meteora Steam page still has a demo available for download right now, and there’s a new teaser out that’ll hopefully provide a fair idea of what gameplay will be like. Have a quick look at it below,

Put briefly, Meteora puts players in control of a their own hunk of space rock and challenges them to either destroy or avoid all the other hunks of rock as they hurtle through a very young, still-forming cosmos. This meteor can gain power as players progress, and can even be customized for greater impact.

Again, Meteora hits PC via Steam on July 14.