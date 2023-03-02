Metroid Fusion Hits GBA Nintendo Switch Online Library on March 9

The GBA had some of Nintendo’s greatest first-party libraries and wound up being a better natural successor to the SNES than the N64 was in some ways. With a slew of top-shelf games across many genres, one of its greatest successes was the final canonical Metroid game – Metroid Fusion. This more compact and streamlined entry increased Samus’ agility and turned the series into a bit of a horror title at the same time. It has been re-released before on the Wii U, and will be making its way to the Switch Online Expansion Pack’s GBA library on March 9.