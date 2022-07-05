Michael Jordan to Appear on Special Edition Covers of NBA 2K23

For the first time in seven years, the most iconic player to ever sport the number 23 on their jersey is returning to grace the covers of two different editions of the flagship basketball simulation series, which also happens to have 23 in its title this year.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan will be appearing on the cover of the Michael Jordan Edition of NBA 2K23, while his signed jersey will be featured on the limited Championship Edition, which will include a year-long subscription to NBA League Pass. This year’s game will also feature the return of The Jordan Challenge, which will feature revamped versions of the ten original challenges from NBA 2K11, along with five new ones which all task the player with recreating some of the greatest feats in Jordan’s career.

Check out the first teaser for NBA 2K23 below, which will launch on September 9 with release platforms and additional versions to be revealed over the next couple of days.