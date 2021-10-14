Microids Announces Return Of Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

French publisher Microids revealed today that they will be bringing the franchise Joe & Mac: Caveman out of the stone age and to modern platforms. Joe & Mac originated in the early ’90s in Japan as an action platformer arcade game. Microids new Joe & Mac title will be more than just a remake of the arcade version as it will include a handful of new features such as an original adventure mode that contains new levels. Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will be available for PC and console sometime in 2022. Microids is also working on developing other games based on Japanese licenses, such as the previously announced Goldorak and two games based on Taito franchises.