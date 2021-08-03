Microsoft Announces August Game Pass Games

Microsoft has announced the upcoming lineup for games on the Game Pass service across the cloud, PC, and Xbox ecosystems – and it’s an impressive one, especially for racing fans. August 5 sees Curse of the Dead Gods on all three platforms alongside Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and Lumines Remastered. Skate launches on EA Play on August 5 for console play, while Skate 3 joins the cloud lineup on the same day. PC users get a playable preview of Starmancer on August 5 as well. Art of Rally is a stunning, relaxing rally game and hits the cloud, console, and PC on August 12.

The beloved isometric dungeon-crawler Hades hits all three on August 13, while Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition hits PC on August 17. August 10 is a big day for EA Play as it’s the first day we’ll see a slew of Codemasters games hit the service. Dirt 4, Dirt Rally, Dirt Rally 2, F1 2020, and Grid 2019 join the service for Xbox playback. Every game in the GRID series has been at least very good, and the DIRT series is top-shelf as well.