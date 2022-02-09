Microsoft Commits to Releasing Activision Blizzard Games on PlayStation Beyond Current Agreements

Microsoft today revealed that the likes of Call of Duty and ‘other popular Activision Blizzard titles’ will have a home on PlayStation post-merger.

After weeks of PlayStation players unsure what will happen to Activision Blizzard games should Microsoft successfully purchase the company, Microsoft has finally provided an answer. Though we don’t know the whole slate of games that will stay on PlayStation, we do know that Call of Duty and other popular titles will remain ‘beyond existing agreement and into the future.’

The confirmation comes via a blog post by president and vice-chair Brad Smith. The whole blog post lays out Microsoft’s plans for gaining regulatory approval so that the transaction can succeed. Part of that was addressing concerns over popular multiplatform titles and their availability on competing consoles. Smith even confirmed that Microsoft is interested in bringing some of these titles to Nintendo Switch:

“To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love. We are also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s successful platform. We believe this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business.”

Of course, this is not a commitment to release all traditionally multiplatform games. Smaller IP like Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Tony Hawk, etc. might not see a release on PlayStation. Meanwhile, large IP like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo seem like safe bets to see remain on PlayStation.

It’ll be interesting to see what Microsoft has planned for Activision IP on Switch. Though Activision heavily supported the Wii with numerous releases, that relationship fell apart during the Wii U era. For Switch, the publisher reignited its interest in Nintendo, releasing numerous titles on the platform, including Overwatch, Diablo III, Crash Bandicoot, etc. However, a Call of Duty title hasn’t graced a Nintendo platform since 2013s Call of Duty: Ghost.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more about this acquisition.