Microsoft Provides Latest Player Counts for Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5

The last two months of 2021 saw a pair of noteworthy releases from Xbox Game Studios, as 343 separately launched the multiplayer and singleplayer campaign portions of Halo Infinite and Playground Games released the latest entry in the Forza Horizon series.

Microsoft has already shared a taste of just how many players have checked out Forza Horizon 5, with the game reaching 4.5 million players in its first week and passing ten million later that month. Now, as part of the publisher’s second quarter earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has confirmed that Halo Infinite has surpassed twenty million players and Forza Horizon 5 has continued to grow to reach eighteen million users since their launches on Xbox and PC. Both of these playerbases are truly impressive for two games that have been out for less than three months, although Game Pass and its 25 million subscribers certainly play a factor in how quickly these games have grown.

