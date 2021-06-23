Microsoft to no Longer Offer Full Refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 Next Month

Although it’s been over six months since the disastrous launch of CD Projekt Red’s latest game, the repercussions of that release are still being felt to this day, with Sony allowing Cyberpunk 2077 to finally return to its digital storefront earlier this week.

Now, Microsoft, who has continued to let players purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on the Xbox Store this whole time, is altering its refund policy regarding the game. Since December 18, Microsoft has been allowing full refunds to players who purchased the game digitally on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S with no questions asked. Now, the console holder has announced that this unique policy will be coming to an end on July 6, after which the game will be subject to the storefront’s traditional return policy that is based on “time since date of purchase, time since release and use of the product.” This change comes after months and months worth of patches from CD Projekt Red that have decreased the number of technical issues that Cyberpunk 2077 players have experienced, primarily on base versions of last-gen platforms.

For more on Cyberpunk 2077, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC and is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, be sure to check out our review of the launch version of the game.