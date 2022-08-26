Middle-Earth and Beyond Humble Bundle Now Available

A new Humble Bundle is available focusing on both light-hearted and violent games set in the Lord of the Rings’ Middle-Earth and in the world of Harry Potter. This is a multi-tier bundle that allows you to get LEGO The Hobbit and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 for $1. Beating the average of about $9 adds LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 alongside two sets of LEGO The Hobbit DLC to the mix. The best value is the $10 tier that gets you all of that alongside both Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War: Definitive Edition alongside Gauntlet Slayer Edition and its Necromancer Pack DLC.