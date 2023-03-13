Mile High Taxi Now Available on Steam

It’s been 20 years since the last full-fledged Craxi Taxi game, and since then, there has still been a strong desire to have something in that vein on the market. We have seen some games like Taxi Chaos attempt to go for a beat-for-beat game with some mission structure, but nothing has really aimed to take the framework and change it up until now.

Mile High Taxi brings the fast pace of Crazy Taxi to the skies in a world influenced by The Fifth Element – a fantastic film that made Mila Jovovich a star and featured Bruce Willis meeting her character and letting her know he knew two languages – English and bad English. It was an awesome slice of ’90s cheese and something that did get its own game, but one that didn’t do any real justice to the license.

One thing that has held up with the film is its use of cars in the sky and that concept combined with Crazy Taxi is essentially what brings Mile High Taxi to life. It has a punk-rock soundtrack that definitely feels like it’s in-line with Sega’s classic series, but the lack of roads enables crazier driving/flying than one could do in those games. Mile High Taxi is available now on Steam for PC, Linux, and Mac – it also has a launch discount of 15% taking it to $14.44 from $16.99.