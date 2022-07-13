Milestone Reveals First Gameplay for SBK 22

Milestone has revitalized the Superbike franchise with SBK 22. The game, which is based on the World Superbike Championship, will release for current and previous generation consoles along with PC on September 15. It will also feature Smart Delivery on Xbox consoles and a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5.

SBK 22 is the official game of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship and will include the likes of Álvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Alex Lowes, Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli. Players can also expect an immersive Career Mode with the game.

Check out the gameplay debut trailer below: