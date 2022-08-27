Mineko’s Night Market Coming to Switch with New Trailer

Mineko’s Night Market celebrates the whimsy of life with a light-hearted look and feel. It’s been announced for a Steam release, but today, Nintendo released a new trailer showcasing the game on the Nintendo Switch. Town exploration and character discussion seem to highlight this slice of life game alongside animal curation and bond-building. We’ll see more of the game as its release draws closer on both PC and Switch, where the title can be wishlisted across the board. The art style looks fantastic and it seems like a very charming experience. It’s a shame so little gameplay was revealed in the trailer, but there’s definitely enough shown to get excited about this.