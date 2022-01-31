MLB The Show 22 Gets its Cover Athlete

San Diego Studios has revealed its cover athlete for the latest MLB The Show. AL MVP and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder and pitcher Shohei Ohtani was the unanimous decision for the cover of MLB The Show 22. The dual-position player had a monsterous year which nabbed him the AL MVP award. With the real upcoming baseball season in question due to a work stoppage, it will be interesting to see how this game will evolve. It launches on April 5 and will be coming to the Nintendo Switch for the first time, as Xbox saw its initial version of the series last year and that will also continue for 22. It is, of course, launching on PlayStation consoles, as well. Check out the trailer below.