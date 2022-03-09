MLB The Show 22 Updates Audio Experience Including New Commentary

San Diego Studios has released a new short trailer unveiling some major overhauls to the audio experience for MLB The Show 22. The biggest change is the move from the previous announce team that was headlined for years by Matt Vasgergian. Taking the booth will be Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton as they took part in 128 recording sessions that included 350 hours of recording and 45,000 lines of dialogue. The commentary was also redesigned for several different categories including introductions, home runs and more.

A new conversation system will exist to allow for more natural chemistry between the two commentators. Both recorded a lot of their lines together to help bring this to life. Audio-stitching enhancements will help with the variety of play-by-play during games, as it seems that rehashing lines should be fairly non-existent with all these changes. Lastly, content has been captured from real-life MLB broadcasts to improve on the realism of games. You can check out the video below. MLB The Show 22 launches in April.