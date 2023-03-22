MLB The Show 23 Predicts World Series

Opening Day is about a week a way and MLB The Show 23 will be releasing March 28 and a simulation of the season in the game has already been completed. The Show 23 simulated that the Atlanta Braves would be the Houston Astros in the World Series in six games. Pete Alonso would take home the NL MVP and Yordan Alvarez wins the AL MVP. Both players would lead their leagues in both home runs and RBIs. Jacob deGrom will win the AL Cy Young and Joe Musgrove the NL Cy Young. The simulation also had the Toronto Blue Jays with the best regular season record with 108 wins. It also had the Mets, Padres, Brewers and Cardinals making the playoffs in the NL and the Red Sox, Rangers, Angels and White Sox in the AL. The two bye teams will be the Dodgers and the Blue Jays. Anything can happen in the sport, and it is an interesting take that the simulation had last year’s NL Pennant winning Phillies missing altogether finishing with a record of 76-86. The full simulation results are below.

Postseason Results:

NL Wildcard

(4) NYM def (5) SD — 2-1

(3) MIL def (6) STL — 2-1

AL Wildcard

(4) BOS def (5) TEX — 2-0

(6) LAA def (3) CWS — 2-1

NLDS

(1) ATL def (4) NYM — 3-2

(2) LAD def (3) MIL — 3-0

ALDS

(1) TOR def (4) BOS — 3-2

(2) HOU def (6) LAA — 3-1

NLCS

(1) ATL def (2) LAD — 4-2

ALCS

(2) HOU def (1) TOR — 4-1

World Series

(1) ATL def (2) HOU — 4-2

Regular Season Standings:

NL Central

(y) Brewers 88-74

(w) Cardinals 87-75

Reds 79-83

Cubs 74-88

Pirates 62-100

NL East

(z) Braves 103-59

(w) Mets 96-66

Phillies 76-86

Marlins 74-88

Nationals 47-115

NL West

(y) Dodgers 103-59

(w) Padres 90-72

Giants 83-79

Rockies 65-97

Diamondbacks 63-99

AL Central

(y) White Sox 87-75

Twins 82-80

Guardians 80-82

Tigers 73-89

Royals 59-103

AL East

(z) Blue Jays 108-54

(w) Red Sox 98-64

Yankees 84-78

Orioles 77-85

Rays 75-87

AL West

(y) Astros 96-66

(w) Rangers 93-69

(w) Angels 88-74

Mariners 85-77

Athletics 55-107