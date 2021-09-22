Mochi Bundle Now Available on Fanatical

A newly-named bundle has hit Fanatical called the mochi bundle, with a wide variety of games offered up. There are several tiers available, with $1 getting you Nusakana, The Sacred Tears TRUE, and AI DOL. Spending $3 more and going to $3.99 nets you Giga Wrecker, The Letter, and Panty Party. So you’ve got a mix of horror, visual novels, and fanservice so far. Giga Wrecker is a fantastic side-scroller and one of the most vibrant in its genre and is the best overall game offered up to this point. Going beyond that and spending $9.79 gets you all of those games alongside Harvest Moon Light of Hope SE and a slew of DLC. The modern-day Harvest Moon games don’t go on massive sales all that often – making this a very inexpensive way to jump back into that series or just pick up an entry that you haven’t played yet.