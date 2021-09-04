Modern Modular Console Polymega Launches This Month

The Polymega is an upcoming console by Playmaji focused on classic video games. By default, the console comes with a disc drive enabling use of many different CD-based consoles.

Then, by purchasing additional modules, you can add the ability to play a variety of console cartridges. Some of the systems supported by the Polymega Base model include PS1, Saturn, Sega CD and Neo Geo CD among others.

Up until now there had been a handful of delays, but it looks like the system is finally right around the corner. Note that the release date of September 12 is specifically for people who pre-ordered between 2018 and April 2020. Playmaji hopes to produce many more units to fulfill the rest of their pre-orders in 2022.