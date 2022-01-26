Monark Demo is Now Live on PlayStation, Switch

Fans looking forward to Monark’s February 22 release can now get an early taste of the game via a demo that just went live today. As is the case with most demos, players won’t be able to get too far into the game, but there’s likely enough here to form a basic understanding of what’s going on.

Upon jumping into the Monark demo, players will find themselves waking up in Shin Mikado Academy, a school which has been inexplicably cut-off from the outside world. From there, it’ll likely be a matter of figuring out what the basic situation is, who the main characters are and getting a feel for Monark’s tactical RPG mechanics. Pre-orders for the game are also live, and there are two sets of collaboration items from The Caligula Effect 2 and Crystar for those who decide to pick up the digital deluxe version.

Again, Monark will be out on February 22 for PC, PS4, PS5 and Switch.