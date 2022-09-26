Monkey Barrels Breaks Through to Steam Today

Manic monkey-centric twin-stick-shooter, Monkey Barrels, finally makes its Steam debut today. As either of the simian heroes Masaru or Hanako, players must blast their way through weaponized kitchen appliances to save their primate pal. It would certainly be a daunting task for a normal chimp, but these primate are packing some serious hardware.

Monkey Barrels features 98 odd weapons to choose from and 22 stages to fight through. In addition to the campaign, there is also an unlockable, online “Banana Scramble” mode, which pits up to six players against a chaotic mass of enemies. It’s been out on Switch and Epic Game Store for awhile already too, so there should be plenty of ways for those interested to check it out and make sure that this is an adventure they’d want to take.