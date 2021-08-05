Monster Crown’s Dark Fantasy Comes to Life October 12

Sodesco and Studio Aurum’s dark tale of monsters and those who fight with them finally has a release date. Monster Crown will launch on October 12 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch. It’ll be available both digitally and physically for consoles, so fans can have something nice for their game shelf if they so desire.

Monster Crown’s key feature is its monsters, so Pokemon is probably the first comparison most will make. Players collect monsters, breed them and use them for battle, but there are a couple off important differences. Players must make pacts with monsters rather than capture them, and breeding monsters actually results in unique hybrids rather than Pokemon’s standard evolutions. Major features include:

200 base monsters to breed and/ or fuse

Online battling and trading

A story and end-game that is influenced by the player’s decisions.

For those looking for something to compete with Pokemon, Monster Crown is probably worth watching at the very least.