Monster Energy Supercross 5 Introduces Rider Shape System

Milestone has released a new trailer for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 that showcases a major change to its Career Mode. If you have followed the sport in recent years, injuries have become a major part of the series. Milestone is mimicking this in its Career Mode with the Rider Shape System. This introduces career-impacting injuries that can be result of botched jumps and dumping the bike on corners. Training and completing specific tasks will be pivotal in making sure your rider is at top form. Check out the trailer below as the game will release on March 17 for consoles and PC.