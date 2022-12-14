Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Announced

It is hard to believe it has been six years since Milestone took on the Monster Energy Supercross license. The team is looking to add even more to this year’s title that will include the legend himself, Jeremy McGrath. The “King of Supercross” will guide riders through a revamped career mode that will include all the riders, tracks and bike manufacturers. The mode is geared to be more realistic and interactive as riders search for sponsors starting in the 250SX Futures Class up to the main 450SX. The Supercross Academy will provide tutorials and challenges designed to ease learning curves and speed up progression. There will be new tools and settings to allow for a better customization for the riding aids and for bike setups.

Milestone is also stating that the AI will be revised along with with physics and riding settings. Riders can also expect a new Supercross Park and Rhythm Attack game mode. Console cross-play and an online rankings system are also being added to multiplayer. The Supercross Park will offer free roam for solo or cooperative play. The Rhythm Attack is a 1v1 head-to-head mode that features shootout races on a straight rhythm section. Split-screen is also returning for local play. The game will release on March 9 for PlayStation, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. Free upgrades from the same console family are also included. You can check out the reveal trailer below.