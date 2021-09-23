Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Announced for Switch

Capcom today announced a brand new expansion for their hit Switch title, Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to be a monstrous expansion that brings a ton of new content to the already meaty game. Players can expect a new storyline, monsters, locales, gameplay elements, quest ranks, and much more. A tease of a new monster was provided in the trailer, though gameplay details are being kept under wraps for now.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches summer 2022 on Switch and PC.