Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Reaches Over 1.5 Million Sales

It’s not a stretch to say that while the original Monster Hunter Stories did fine in sales, it wasn’t outstanding despite being a stellar game. It seems that the sequel was the key, as the second entry has managed over 1.5 Million sales since its summer 2021 release. This is not only exciting to hear, but great considering its rather niche approach to the action-based series. It will be exciting to see what the future will hold for the spin-off series especially given its glowing success with this sequel, but for now it’s just wonderful to hear that it did well and is absolutely deserved.

Check out our review for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin here and take a peak at the celebration artwork below: