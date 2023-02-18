Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Receives Permanent Price Drop

At this point many developers including Capcom are well known for permanently decreasing the price of their titles a few years after launch. It seems that’s no different with Monster Hunter Stories 2 which has seen a solid $20 price decrease on both available platforms. This means fans who may have waited to pick it up can snag it now for $39.99 and check out the sheer insane amount of content this fantastic RPG has to offer players. For those who may still be on the fence it’s worth noting that on both PC and Switch there is a demo that lets players enjoy the beginning of the title and transfer it into the full release if they decide it’s what they want to dive into!

For more information on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin check out our review here and check out the announcement tweet below: