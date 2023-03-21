Monster Racing League Coming to Steam Early Access

There are a ton of racing games on Steam with a light-hearted tone, from arcade-influenced games to kart racers – but nothing quite like Monster Racing League. It’s a racing game with no driving, but with power-ups and abilities to use to win the race instead. While most kart racers come down to item usage combined with smart track usage and things like timing jumps properly, that isn’t the case here. Races take place on short tracks and have the risk of everyone getting tightly-packed together and blown to bits for a few seconds or just slowing each other down by being too close.

Having to use a blend of offense and defense to excel is similar enough to kart racers to make this seem like a really nice game to enjoy for those who want to focus more on item-usage in that kind of game instead of the racing aspect. Monster Racing League launches in early access on March 23.