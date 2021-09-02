Monster Rancher Joins the Crew as Paid DLC in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

We’re starting to see quite a mix of characters looking to get in on the rolling action, and now the oft forgotten Monster Rancher is the latest as the iconic one-eyed Suezo is making plans to meet the monkey crew soon. Being round it almost makes sense he’s a perfect fit for the rolling stages that await him when he meets monkey allies along the way. Suezo will be available as paid DLC for $4.99 and will launch on October 19 and come with the collectible changed from bananas to CDs.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5. Check out a peak at Suezo in action below: