Monster Rancher Joins the Crew as Paid DLC in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

We’re starting to see quite a mix of characters looking to get in on the rolling action, and now the oft forgotten Monster Rancher is the latest as the iconic one-eyed Suezo is making plans to meet the monkey crew soon. Being round it almost makes sense he’s a perfect fit for the rolling stages that await him when he meets monkey allies along the way. Suezo will be available as paid DLC for $4.99 and will launch on October 19 and come with the collectible changed from bananas to CDs.
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5. Check out a peak at Suezo in action below:
The magical worlds of Monster Rancher and Super Monkey Ball collide as Suezo rolls into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania! 👁️#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #MonsterRancher #Suezo pic.twitter.com/tnapXxXVbk
Suezo will arrive as a post-launch DLC character on October 19th for $4.99 USD (or equivalent) after Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5th, 2021! 🍌
Pre-order now! 🎊https://t.co/eGCKyZg93B
