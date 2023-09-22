Monstrous New Details Emerge For Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

New information about Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has just been revealed. Many of these details specifically deal with references to Dragon Quest IV: The Chapters of the Chosen in which protagonist Psaro made his debut. This upcoming adventure offers fans an alternate depiction of some of the events in Dragon Quest IV as Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will explore some of the untold stories through the eyes of Psaro himself.

Psaro is the demi-human prince of Nadiria. His mother, Miriam is human and his father is the Master of Monsterkind, Randolfo the Tyrant. Miriam is gravely ill, and good son that he is Psaro ventures into Nadiria to seek a cure from his father. Randolfo lives up to his tyrant moniker and not only rejects Psaro’s pleas but curses him so he can never directly harm any creature with monster blood. This sparks Psaro’s quest for revenge against his father which includes the goal of taking over as ruler of Nadiria himself.

The biggest reveals are a listing of many key figures Psaro will encounter in his new adventure, some of which will be familiar to fans of Dragon Quest IV. In addition to his parents, Dolph the Destroyer is Randolfo’s eldest son and most vicious general. Dolph is his father’s chosen successor. There are many more characters to meet outside of Psaro’s family such as the Zenith Dragon, the All-Seeing Dragon God who watches over all the world’s affairs from Zenithia, the castle in the clouds. A lost boy by the name of Healie is searching for an old friend, though his appearance may not have always been this way. The poet Ludo makes appearances in unexpected places and seems to know Psaro just a little too well. There is the Army Captain Percival who will carry out the most barbaric orders without a second thought and General Chayne, the trusted keeper of Diabolic Hall, the fortress occupied by the legions of monsterkind. Lastly, the chosen heroes of Dragon Quest IV are expected to play a role in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, even though it is likely their intentions are to stop Psaro’s ambitions.

Familiar sites of Dragon Quest IV will be visited by Psaro in his journey as well. Rosehill will serve as Psaro’s base of operations where monsters and dwarves live together peacefully. It’s a small village but home to shops and a church. It may seem like a sleepy village but it is also home to the Altar of Amalgamation and a paddock where Psaro’s wrangled monsters can relax. Other prominent locations from Dragon Quest IV will be featured, and from the list of characters above players can expect to visit the Diabolic Hall and Zenithia.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is available for pre-order from the Nintendo eShop and Square Enix official store along with participating retail locations. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is scheduled for release on December 1 exclusively for Switch. Pre-orders will include the Head Start Set which includes Stardust Earrings, Scholar’s Specs and five Bonus Balls.