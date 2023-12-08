Moon Studios Goes Big With No Rest For the Wicked

The Game Awards played host to a lot of world premieres tonight, with one apparently being this sort of dark fantasy action-RPG game that, if nothing else, looked absolutely beautiful. Then halfway through, it was revealed that this was the latest game from Moon Studios, the folks behind Ori and the Blind Forest and its follow-up, and suddenly things made a ton of sense. Their new game with publishers Private Division is called No Rest For the Wicked, and it seems to showcase the team going even bigger than they have before.

Set on the island of Isola Sacra is the year 841, the game kicks off with the death of the island’s king, which ends of throwing things into turmoil, not helped by a plague that’s warping everything around it into bizarre monstrosities. With a unique “painting” art style and what is said to be a more precision-based combat system, No Rest For the Wicked certainly stands out quite a bit. We’ll learn more about the game on March 1 thanks to a “Wicked Inside” showcase on Twitch and YouTube, but until then, at least we have on impressive (albeit age-restricted_ trailer to check out.